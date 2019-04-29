McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 2.6% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,424,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,562,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,602,000 after acquiring an additional 105,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 780,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,096 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,288,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,627. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $26.95.

