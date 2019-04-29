Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $7,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,491,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,105,000 after purchasing an additional 80,564 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 47,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.96.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at $949,386.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,930 shares of company stock worth $30,323,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $246.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $247.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/mastercard-inc-ma-shares-sold-by-legacy-private-trust-co.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.