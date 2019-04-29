Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Insider Donald J. Steinberg Sells 1,137,183 Shares

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) insider Donald J. Steinberg sold 1,137,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $11,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MCOA traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 16,199,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,699,901. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

