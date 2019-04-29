Marathon Oil (MRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRO stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

