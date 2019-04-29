MannKind (MNKD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.
MannKind stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.69. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.04.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MannKind by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.
MannKind Company Profile
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.
