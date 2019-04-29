MannKind (MNKD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

MannKind stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.69. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MannKind by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

