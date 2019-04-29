Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.43 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $103.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

