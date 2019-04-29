MAI Capital Management Has $4.54 Million Stake in Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 341.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,836 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Antero Midstream GP were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP during the first quarter valued at $144,642,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream GP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,973,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 93.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,953,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 7,272.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,247,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream GP by 29.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,331,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE AMGP remained flat at $$12.54 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,704. Antero Midstream GP LP has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $43.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 246.65% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

