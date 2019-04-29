Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.50. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 125,488 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $7,459,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

