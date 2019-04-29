MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Derek Christopher White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,737.50.

TSE:MAG opened at C$13.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -201.32. MAG Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$8.10 and a 52 week high of C$15.59.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Director Sells C$125,000.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/mag-silver-corp-mag-director-sells-c125000-00-in-stock.html.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.