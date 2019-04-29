Lundin Mining (LUN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a C$8.70 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

TSE LUN traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.34. 788,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,703. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$538.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.600000016551725 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.