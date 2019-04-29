LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Allergan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Allergan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Allergan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $145.39 on Monday. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allergan in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.95 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allergan to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/ls-investment-advisors-llc-sells-92-shares-of-allergan-plc-agn.html.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.