LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4,838.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,659,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,509 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $168,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $135,756,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $54,984,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,859,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,314,000 after buying an additional 1,134,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,070,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,187.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

