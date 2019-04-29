Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 57,700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.0% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.5% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,876,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $6,147,173. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

