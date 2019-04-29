Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 145,240 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 359.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NetApp by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 8,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $1,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. OTR Global cut shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.90 on Monday. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

