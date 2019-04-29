Loews (L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Loews had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NYSE L opened at $50.18 on Monday. Loews has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $38,618.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $67,487.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $1,390,479. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on L shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

