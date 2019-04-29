Lockheed Martin (LMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $373.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lockheed Martin ended the first quarter of 2019 on an impressive note, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Being the largest defense contractor in the world, the company enjoys a strong demand for its high-end military equipment in domestic as well as international markets. As a result, solid order growth has been a key catalyst to this company. F-35 continues to be a major revenue contributor for the company. Of late, the company is witnessing increased demand for its THAAD missiles from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Favorable funding provisions made for Lockheed Martin’s products in the fiscal 2020 budget proposal should bode well for this stock’s growth. In a year’s time, its shares have outperformed its industry. However, the company’s higher debt-to-equity ratio reflects that the stock is highly leveraged when compared to its industry and thus bears higher chance of insolvency.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Vertical Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a positive rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.31.

NYSE:LMT opened at $328.33 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $351.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,582,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,286 shares of company stock worth $26,704,368. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

