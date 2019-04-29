Linker Coin (LNC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Linker Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $837,455.00 and $0.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000261 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000198 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en . Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/linkercoin

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

Linker Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.