Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.80 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 76,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,300,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,756,471 shares of company stock worth $28,432,881 in the last three months. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 810.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

