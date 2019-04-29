Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) Rating Increased to Buy at GMP Securities

GMP Securities upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LXE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th.

CVE:LXE opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.46 million and a PE ratio of -35.20.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

