Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Beverage by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.30.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph G. Caporella acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.95 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 413,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on National Beverage to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

