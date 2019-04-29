Legal & General Group Plc Has $299,000 Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Ladder Capital by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LADR shares. Deutsche Bank cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE LADR opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 43.78 and a quick ratio of 43.78. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

