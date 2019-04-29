LatiumX (LATX) Hits Market Capitalization of $820,163.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $820,163.00 and $129,133.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LatiumX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00413136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.01007043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00179015 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001402 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000112 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,652,902 tokens. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

