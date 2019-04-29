La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to report $4.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the lowest is $4.76 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported sales of $810,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 514.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $25.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 million to $26.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $101.60 million, with estimates ranging from $45.27 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 223.23% and a negative net margin of 1,983.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ LJPC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 270,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,549. The company has a market capitalization of $206.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.32. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 155.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Emory University boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 149,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

