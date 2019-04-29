KT Corp (KT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. KT Corp has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. KT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

