Kraton (KRA) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kraton to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kraton in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Kraton has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $456.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kraton by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Kraton by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Kraton by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

