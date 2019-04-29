Kona Grill (KONA) versus MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) Head-To-Head Review

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 1 0 3.00 MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kona Grill currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,858.83%. Given Kona Grill’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kona Grill is more favorable than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.49 N/A N/A N/A

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and MITCHELLS &BUTLERS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill -20.37% -239.27% -42.04% MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Kona Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

