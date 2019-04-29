KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.48 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.03.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

