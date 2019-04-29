KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.
KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $541.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.48 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About KKR & Co Inc
KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.