Kion Group (KGX) PT Set at €52.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.80 ($70.70).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €60.00 ($69.77) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

