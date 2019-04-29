Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (WCH) a €71.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCH. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.63 ($113.52).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €81.10 ($94.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 1-year high of €157.05 ($182.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.