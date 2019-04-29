Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Norma Group (NOEJ) a €40.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.77 ($62.52).

Norma Group stock opened at €40.90 ($47.56) on Friday. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €40.44 ($47.02) and a 12 month high of €70.15 ($81.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

