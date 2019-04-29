KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.09 Million Stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 3,279.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the first quarter valued at $2,573,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 4.2% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 38.4% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B alerts:

VWOB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,606.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/kcs-wealth-advisory-has-1-09-million-stake-in-vanguard-whiteh-emerging-mkt-govt-b-vwob.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.