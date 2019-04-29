KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the copper miner’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 770 ($10.06).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KAZ. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded KAZ Minerals to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 735.83 ($9.61).

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 651.99 ($8.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Andrew Southam sold 242,098 shares of KAZ Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £1,609,951.70 ($2,103,687.05).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

