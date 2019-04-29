Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie set a $183.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

In other news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $5,161,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,876,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $6,147,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $212.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

