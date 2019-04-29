Kadant (KAI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.73 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.20-5.35 EPS.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 92,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,022. Kadant has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $163.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $132,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $459,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

