Kadant (KAI) Releases Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.86 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.20-5.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Kadant stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 92,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,022. Kadant has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $163.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $132,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

