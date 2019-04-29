Just Eat (JE) Price Target Cut to GBX 822 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 859 ($11.22) to GBX 822 ($10.74) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.37) target price (down from GBX 930 ($12.15)) on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 877.80 ($11.47).

Get Just Eat alerts:

LON JE opened at GBX 709.80 ($9.27) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 58.66. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.