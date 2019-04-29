JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades General Dynamics (GD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $200.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $188.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered General Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.43.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,452.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,094.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,055. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,516,460 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16,833.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 955,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,279,866,000 after buying an additional 357,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,331,000 after buying an additional 304,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $41,069,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

