JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cenovus Energy (CVE) Price Target to C$16.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.36.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$14.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($1.15). The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.03 billion. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.21%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

