JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (SAF) a €115.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €126.05 ($146.57).

Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

