Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $140.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 44.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/johnson-johnson-jnj-shares-sold-by-watch-point-trust-co.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.