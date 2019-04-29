Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

PKI opened at $94.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $196,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $148,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,475 shares of company stock worth $5,910,744. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

