James River Group (JRVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JRVR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.09). James River Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other James River Group news, insider Michael E. Crow sold 7,019 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $285,603.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1,221.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

