James M. Loree Sells 56,699 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $8,229,292.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.32. 856,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,769. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

