James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 45.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,991.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.17.

ABG stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $79,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $101,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $4,281,208. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

