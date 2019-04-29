J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 260.11 ($3.40).

SBRY has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 241 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SBRY traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 222.50 ($2.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.90 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.