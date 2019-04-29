Itron (ITRI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ITRI. Cowen set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

ITRI stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 3,657 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $221,797.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 3,350 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $203,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,932,096. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Itron by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Itron by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

