ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (IXUS) Holdings Increased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BMV:IXUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 1 year low of $1,050.00 and a 1 year high of $1,260.00.

