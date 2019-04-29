iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) is Davis R M Inc.’s Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $81,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.11. 167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,214. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

