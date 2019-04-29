Brightworth cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,930 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Decreased by Brightworth” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/29/ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-stake-decreased-by-brightworth.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.