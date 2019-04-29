iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 61.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

